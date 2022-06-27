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https://gnews.org/post/pder5643
06/24/2022 China in Focus – NTD: The Chinese Communist regime is expected to be a key issue in the upcoming G7 And NATO Summit. Leaders from the Indo Pacific region like Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea will participate in the summit for the first time