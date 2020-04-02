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The Science Behind Hydrogen-Infused Water (Part 2) | Paul Barattiero at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019 in Anaheim
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1483 views • April 02, 2020
Welcome back for the second and final part of Paul Barattiero's presentation clip from The Truth About Cancer LIVE in 2019. You can catch up on part 1 right here: bit.ly/hydrogen-infused-water-pt1.
If you would prefer to read along, please visit our website for this clip's transcript: https://bit.ly/hydrogen-water-part2.
In this second part, Paul tells us about the hundreds of studies that have been done since 2008 on proving the efficacy of hydrogen water when it comes to healing from cancer, disease, or gut/immunity dysfunction.
If you'd like to learn more about the Echo H2 Water System, please go here: http://bit.ly/echo-h2o-machine.
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About Paul Barattiero
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Paul Barattiero, C.Ped, serves as President at Echo Water and President at Synergy Rehab Technologies, Inc.
Paul’s wife suffered from medical challenges throughout their marriage. Just over ten years ago, he was introduced to a water technology that he was told would help his wife. After watching his wife’s conditions improved by properly structured water, Paul extensively studied the properties of water and different methods of filtering and structuring water. He continues to advance the technology of negatively charging Hydrogen and electrons in water along with micro-clustering to help individuals with cancer and diabetes increase blood pH, energy, and detoxify.
Paul founded and developed the Echo® Water Ionizer, a leading brand of negatively charged and structured water. He has been heard on the radio and has lectured at medical conventions on the effects of chronic dehydration.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/order-LE2019.
If you would prefer to read along, please visit our website for this clip's transcript: https://bit.ly/hydrogen-water-part2.
In this second part, Paul tells us about the hundreds of studies that have been done since 2008 on proving the efficacy of hydrogen water when it comes to healing from cancer, disease, or gut/immunity dysfunction.
If you'd like to learn more about the Echo H2 Water System, please go here: http://bit.ly/echo-h2o-machine.
-----------------------------------
About Paul Barattiero
-----------------------------------
Paul Barattiero, C.Ped, serves as President at Echo Water and President at Synergy Rehab Technologies, Inc.
Paul’s wife suffered from medical challenges throughout their marriage. Just over ten years ago, he was introduced to a water technology that he was told would help his wife. After watching his wife’s conditions improved by properly structured water, Paul extensively studied the properties of water and different methods of filtering and structuring water. He continues to advance the technology of negatively charging Hydrogen and electrons in water along with micro-clustering to help individuals with cancer and diabetes increase blood pH, energy, and detoxify.
Paul founded and developed the Echo® Water Ionizer, a leading brand of negatively charged and structured water. He has been heard on the radio and has lectured at medical conventions on the effects of chronic dehydration.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/order-LE2019.
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