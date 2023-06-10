A Retired Canadian Fire Fighter blows the whistle about the current fires. The government wants this

Jim Crenshaw





June 9, 2023





So did they use the missing tons of Ammonium Nitrate to start the fires? It burns and give of an orange smoke when it does so. Forest fires are not orange in color by the way.





What this poor guy does not understand is that the politicians are the ones doing this for their satanic masters. They don't want to fix this. The are not inept, incompetent or stupid. Quite the opposite. They are criminals doing this for an evil reason for purposes most do not understand. They don't want to put the fires out THAT THEY STARTED IN THE FIRST PLACE. Those in charge wanted this to happen and made it so. They have no intention of trying to fix it.





As I said with the covid scam. You cannot ask murderers for help when they are the ones murdering you. All of the suffering of the world can be laid at the same groups feet and they have no intention of stopping. It is up to us to make them stop. Many will have to die for this to change. This cannot be voted out, as there are now more than ever only one side to the political coin. Both are tails and we lose every time.

Source: Pirate Pete: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZTAANJ7yrIAZ/