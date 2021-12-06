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RACIST SPANISH SPEAKING ILLEGAL ALIENS WON'T WORK WITH WHITE AND BLACK AMERICANS!
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60 views • December 06, 2021
Cortland Biltmore
2727 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
BiltmoreProperty Management
Verified Listing
Monthly Rent
$2,226 - $3,571 per month
Beds
1 - 2
Baths
1 - 2
I asked this landscaping crew for any kind of work and they refused to offer me any(I need part time work).
All the landscapers are latinos speaking spanish. Virtually all landscaping crews I have audited are 100 percent spanish speaking latino(with ZERO white and african american workers, since they only speak spanish at work among other reasons like being extremely racist).
100 percent of these businesses, crews I have asked for work in California and Arizona refused me any work at all, full or part time.
This company had no business name on their truck but their shirts read "Summit" and they were landscaping very expensive, luxury condos called Cortland Biltmore at 28th st and Indian School Road in Phoenix Arizona.
Cortland Biltmore
2727 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
BiltmoreProperty Management Company
Monthly Rent
$2,226 - $3,571
Beds
1 - 2
Baths
1 - 2
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
2727 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
BiltmoreProperty Management
Verified Listing
Monthly Rent
$2,226 - $3,571 per month
Beds
1 - 2
Baths
1 - 2
I asked this landscaping crew for any kind of work and they refused to offer me any(I need part time work).
All the landscapers are latinos speaking spanish. Virtually all landscaping crews I have audited are 100 percent spanish speaking latino(with ZERO white and african american workers, since they only speak spanish at work among other reasons like being extremely racist).
100 percent of these businesses, crews I have asked for work in California and Arizona refused me any work at all, full or part time.
This company had no business name on their truck but their shirts read "Summit" and they were landscaping very expensive, luxury condos called Cortland Biltmore at 28th st and Indian School Road in Phoenix Arizona.
Cortland Biltmore
2727 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016
BiltmoreProperty Management Company
Monthly Rent
$2,226 - $3,571
Beds
1 - 2
Baths
1 - 2
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
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