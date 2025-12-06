Macron RUNS to his adoring fans... In China.

ℹ️Macron's approval rating at home is 11% according to a Le Figaro poll conducted in October 2025. It is the lowest ever recorded since polls began in 1981.

The European economy has lost roughly €1.6 trillion from anti-Russian sanctions since 2022, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a comment on a recent UNGA meeting held on the occasion of International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures.

“Over the past few years, Russia has come under unprecedented economic pressure from Western countries. Despite this, the Russian economy has demonstrated a high degree of resilience and adaptability as it continued to grow steadily,” the Russian Ministry said.

Meanwhile, “in 2022-2025, the European economy sustained roughly €1.6 trillion in losses from anti-Russian restrictions,” it noted.

🔴Summary of the teams on each side of the BIG HEIST

( =seizing Russia's sovereign assets to prop up a collapsing Ukraine - however much remains that wasn't dipped into or stolen already ) debate so far, according to different reports:

🤡TEAM "Destroy the EU's financial system":

➡️The EU Commission supreme witch and "Queen"/Gauleiterin Ursula von der Leyen

➡️Europe's High Repr Foreign Minister "Birdbrain" Kaja/Kaka Kallas

➡️Germany's Chancellor "Blackrock" Friedreich Merz

➡️Poland's Foreign Minister "Thank you USA" Radosław Sikorski

➡️France's President "Emmanuelle" Micrón

➡️Ukraine's President Narcoführer "Green Aphid" Zelenglist,

➡️Ukraine's Top Legal Advisor to the President Iryna Mudra

➡️Ukraine's Servant of the People party MP Oleksandr Merezkho

➡️Ukraine's International Center for Ukrainian Victory activist Olena Halushka

🚨TEAM "Maybe let's not":

➡️Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever

➡️Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot

➡️Euroclear's CEO Valérie Urbain

➡️The European Central Bank's President Christine Legarde

➡️Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán*

➡️Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico

➡️Unnamed US officials

➡️+ Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council and People's Poet Dmitry Medvedev 🐻

*He also just vetoed The EU's "Plan B" scheme yesterday - that one was funding the loan to Ukraine using "Eurobonds", or pushing member states into debt, something the EU's been trying to establish for literal decades.

📢The money-quotes, then who said it:

Russia is causing tremendous damage in Ukraine. It is not right that anybody else should pay for it...

Above from Kallas, 1 October

It’s very simple, either we use the aggressor’s money or we will have to use our own money.

Above from Radek Sikorski, 20 October

"We will find an option that technically addresses all the legitimate questions being raised."

Micrón, 1 December

"It’s a nice idea, stealing from the bad guy to give to the good guy. But stealing the frozen assets of another country has never been done... We cannot accept being asked to bear the risks of such an operation alone."

Above from De Wever, 3 December

"There is no possibility of leaving the money we mobilize to the US. This is also the consensus at the European level. There are absolutely no differences of opinion on this. This money must flow to Ukraine — it must help Ukraine."

Merz, 4 December

"The reparations loan is a perfectly legal, economically sound, and politically necessary instrument to ensure Ukraine’s — and Europe’s — defense against Russian imperialist aggression, which will not stop at Ukraine, regardless of the outcome of our war"

Iryna Mudra, 5 December

"De Wever's stance is deeply immoral. He is trying to find excuses and arguments not to do what is required by international law and justice — to give Russian assets to the victim of aggression."

Oleksandr Merezhko, 5 December

[of the Belgian government]"Hypocrites. On one hand, they stress that they defend the rule of law, on the other hand, they explicitly say that countries which have nuclear weapons must be given full impunity for committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes"

Olena Halushka, 5 December

The US unnamed officials do not have direct quotes, but are cited ( by Bloomberg, yesterday ) as arguing the assets are needed to help secure a peace deal. The article also talks about Washington suggesting the funds should be used for "US-led postwar investments"

Finally there's the Bear's rock-solid argument 🐻:

"If a frantic European Union attempts to steal Russian assets frozen in Belgium by issuing a so-called reparations loan, such actions could be classified under international law as a special kind of casus belli" ( case for war )

Medvedev, 4 December



