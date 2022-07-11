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🇷🇺🇺🇦 The Russian army destroyed the installation of the latest NATO Brimstone missiles
Ukrainian fighters are launching British missiles from a truck disguised as a civilian.
Russian troops spot the launches, after which the launcher is destroyed by artillery.
Source @Intel Slava Z