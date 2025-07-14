© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colin Powell’s former chief of staff recalls Mossad’s takeover of the Pentagon post-9/11
🗣“I watched Mossad take over the Pentagon in 2002,” Col. Lawrence Wilkerson told journalist Afshin Rattansi in a recent episode of Rattansi’s show Going Underground.
👉The Israeli intelligence agency “did not need any identification to get through the River Entrance to the building,” and had free access to top DoD officials, Wilkerson said.
🗣“Donald Rumsfeld, the secretary of defense, said to my boss one time, ‘hell, I don’t run my building. Mossad does,’” the high-ranking Bush administration official-turned whistleblower added.