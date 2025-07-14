Colin Powell’s former chief of staff recalls Mossad’s takeover of the Pentagon post-9/11

🗣“I watched Mossad take over the Pentagon in 2002,” Col. Lawrence Wilkerson told journalist Afshin Rattansi in a recent episode of Rattansi’s show Going Underground.

👉The Israeli intelligence agency “did not need any identification to get through the River Entrance to the building,” and had free access to top DoD officials, Wilkerson said.

🗣“Donald Rumsfeld, the secretary of defense, said to my boss one time, ‘hell, I don’t run my building. Mossad does,’” the high-ranking Bush administration official-turned whistleblower added.