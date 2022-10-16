OBGYN Expert Whistleblower Reveals Alarming Spike In Miscarriages & Infertility Since Vax Launch

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Another hero whistleblower doctor, Dr Kimberly Biss, speaks out on concerning post-vaccine fertility trends. Related videos:Fetal Risk Whistleblower OBGYN Doctor "The Vaccine Increased The Death Rate 25 Fold In 10 Months" https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Dr-james-thorp-whistleblower:8
Expert OBGYN Dr Luke McLindon Sounds Alarm On Very Concerning Miscarriage Data & Need For Research: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Dr-Luke-McLindon-Miscarriages:4
OBGYN Whistleblowers: Dr Northrup & Dr Thorp On The Devastating Impact Of The Experimental Shots https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/miscarriage-whistleblowers:2
Major Update From OBGYN Expert Dr James Thorp On Miscarriages And Other Problems Post-Vaccine https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/dr-james-thorp-vaccines-miscarriages-vaers:9
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