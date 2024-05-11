Morning News Anchor killed by VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACK

This guy has been on TV for as long as I can remember. Rest in peace Sam Rubin.

Sam Rubin @samrubinktla

December 20, 2021

"If you are staying in town for the Holidays, this might be something fun for the family, or on a date. The very top floor of the Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles features a popular bar, as well as a restaurant space that used to be occupied by Wolfgang Puck. The Puck space is now home to Le Petit Chef, a new concept in what I will describe as a kind of high-tech Dinner Theater. The basic idea, your physical table is "alive," and an entire show plays out on your table and on your dinner plate. The show is animated, and the food; an abundant and really good five course meal; actually appears in real life, on your plate. My younger kids, 14 and 15, were really engaged by the whole thing. Almost all the customers there on the weekend, were on dates; and I think if you are looking for something completely "new" to share on a date - this is something you likely have never experienced before. The entire menu is prix fixe, and the Mrs liked the idea that there were no decisions to be made. My favorite part, exactly what you would expect - a do-it-yourself dessert, that was particulary tasty. The whole place was very strict in checking our vaccine cards, and there was generous space between tables - two things I regard as big pluses. A very enjoyable and completely unexpected evening. If you are looking for something new-next-now this may well be it."

Sam Rubin

@SamOnTV

"Big thanks to the bosses ⁦@KTLA and ⁦@NXSTMediaGroup. Our annual in-office flu shots. Completely routine. Regular vaccines are simply important examples of taking care of yourself and those around you - both at work and at home. Wearing my band-aid proudly."

2:04 PM · Oct 20, 2021

May 10, 2024

"Sam Rubin, one of the most respected and connected entertainment reporters in the nation, died suddenly on Friday at the age of 64. May 10, 2024."

Death Don't Have No Mercy - Rev. Gary Davis

