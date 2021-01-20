US Totalitarian Police State | Americas Reign of Terror | Problem Reaction Solution

Ask Yourself: Why was the election theft so blatantly obvious? Why all the Black Lives Matter and Antifa Protest? Also obvious was the Main Street Media and Social Internet Media in on the Election steal. Even Vice President Mike Pence and the Supreme Court was in "Lock Step". Well to answer this question for you, The Illuminati Planned It This Way to bring in Military Marshall Law, Gun Confiscation, Forced Vaccination and a Totalitarian Military Police State. Problem - Reaction – Solution. Who needs a President, Congress, Supreme Court, and Judges when the entire country will be brought under Totalitarian Military Control? Americans worst nightmare is about to begin.

Oh, before I forget. Some people think US Soldiers will disobey orders to use force on fellow American Citizens. Well that thought goes out the window with the new Vaccine (Operating System). Also if you don’t know about Human Hybrids, well all I can say is get up to speed. "Know Your Enemy" - Sun Tzu