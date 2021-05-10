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Bombshell dossier indicates China has been ‘preparing’ for bio-warfare
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180 views • May 10, 2021
A recently uncovered bombshell dossier suggests Chinese scientists have been “preparing” for a Third World War fought with “biological and genetic weapons – including coronavirus,” according to Sky News host Alan Jones.
“The paper by Chinese scientists describes these biological weapons as the core for victory and outlines the ‘perfect’ conditions to release them,” he said.
“The documents obtained by US investigators indicate, presumably at the direction of President Xi, a complete lack of regulation in China’s laboratories, and that the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology has been collecting numerous coronaviruses from bats ever since the SARS outbreak in 2002.”
Mr Jones questioned where the “collective Western leadership” is to “lay it on the line and challenge China to come clean”.
“The biggest weapon available to China today is an incoherent and cognitively deprived President of the United States,” he said.
“Coronavirus may well be the thin edge of the wedge. Is coronavirus a preliminary test of this new biological strategy?
“Do we have the scholarship in our parliaments to deal with this? I suspect not.”
“The paper by Chinese scientists describes these biological weapons as the core for victory and outlines the ‘perfect’ conditions to release them,” he said.
“The documents obtained by US investigators indicate, presumably at the direction of President Xi, a complete lack of regulation in China’s laboratories, and that the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology has been collecting numerous coronaviruses from bats ever since the SARS outbreak in 2002.”
Mr Jones questioned where the “collective Western leadership” is to “lay it on the line and challenge China to come clean”.
“The biggest weapon available to China today is an incoherent and cognitively deprived President of the United States,” he said.
“Coronavirus may well be the thin edge of the wedge. Is coronavirus a preliminary test of this new biological strategy?
“Do we have the scholarship in our parliaments to deal with this? I suspect not.”
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