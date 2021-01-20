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XΑΛΑΡΩΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΡΤΕ ΘΕΣΕΙΣ.ΣΕ ΛΙΓΟ Η ΑΥΛΑΙΑ ΘΑ ΑΝΟΙΞΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΡΓΟ ΞΕΚΙΝΑ.ΚΑΛΗ ΣΑΣ ΔΙΑΣΚΕΔΑΣΗ! RELAX AND GET READY. THE PLAY WILL SOON BEGIN. ENJOY AND HAVE FUN.
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1378 views • January 20, 2021
20/01/2021 KAΛΗΜΕΡΑ ΟΛΗ ΜΕΡΑ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΓΛΥΚΑ.
ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ... ΕΦΤΑΣΕ Η ΣΤΙΓΜΗ ΠΟΥ ΟΛΟΙ ΠΕΡΙΜΕΝΑΜΕ.
ΚΛΕΙΣΤΕ Τ' ΑΥΤΙΑ ΣΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΣΑ ΚΑΙ ΟΣΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΣΑΣ ΤΡΟΜΑΞΟΥΝ.
ΤΟ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΠΕΙ ΤΟΣΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΣΕΣ ΦΟΡΕΣ.
ΤΟ ΣΧΕΔΙΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΘΕΙΚΟ!!!
NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING!!!
ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ... ΕΦΤΑΣΕ Η ΣΤΙΓΜΗ ΠΟΥ ΟΛΟΙ ΠΕΡΙΜΕΝΑΜΕ.
ΚΛΕΙΣΤΕ Τ' ΑΥΤΙΑ ΣΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΣΑ ΚΑΙ ΟΣΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΣΑΣ ΤΡΟΜΑΞΟΥΝ.
ΤΟ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΠΕΙ ΤΟΣΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΣΕΣ ΦΟΡΕΣ.
ΤΟ ΣΧΕΔΙΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΘΕΙΚΟ!!!
NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING!!!
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