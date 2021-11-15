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"Fire" - VERY STRONG WORD - God Shuts Doors For The Nation Of America
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292 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Stern word received and must be uploaded immediately- God said He will no longer regard any prayers made for America as a nation. "I WILL NOT SAVE", says the Lord. Only prayers made for souls will be regarded, America has fully assumed her role as end times Mystery Babylon and will receive the full judgement prophesied over her in the Bible.
Simultaneous visions of a very great consuming fire that destroyed America, a view of filthy worship rejected by God, and a wall of defiled water that drowned the United States in sin. Let any with ears to hear her, Mystery Babylon's fate is sealed and this is why you see it written in the scripture from long ago- SHE REFUSED TO REPENT SO GOD SHUT THE DOOR.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/14/6527/
NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Stern word received and must be uploaded immediately- God said He will no longer regard any prayers made for America as a nation. "I WILL NOT SAVE", says the Lord. Only prayers made for souls will be regarded, America has fully assumed her role as end times Mystery Babylon and will receive the full judgement prophesied over her in the Bible.
Simultaneous visions of a very great consuming fire that destroyed America, a view of filthy worship rejected by God, and a wall of defiled water that drowned the United States in sin. Let any with ears to hear her, Mystery Babylon's fate is sealed and this is why you see it written in the scripture from long ago- SHE REFUSED TO REPENT SO GOD SHUT THE DOOR.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/14/6527/
NO MORE GRACE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/03/4323/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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