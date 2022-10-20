US fighter jets intercept two Russian nuclear-capable warplanes near Alaska | World News

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Amid heightened tensions between the West and Russia, Russian nuclear-capable warplanes were spotted over the Pacific. The Tu-95 bombers were intercepted after "entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. #Russia #Warplane #worldnews
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