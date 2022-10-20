Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US fighter jets intercept two Russian nuclear-capable warplanes near Alaska | World News
182 views
channel image
US UPDATES
Published a month ago |

Amid heightened tensions between the West and Russia, Russian nuclear-capable warplanes were spotted over the Pacific. The Tu-95 bombers were intercepted after "entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. #Russia #Warplane #worldnews


Get $1000 target gift card giveaway just doing sign up. This offer is only for United States peoples. Grab it right now! https://bit.ly/3yROApm

Keywords
world newsus fighter jetswest and russia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket