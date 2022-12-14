Create New Account
Russia Threatens First Strike Use of Nuclear Weapons
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


December 14, 2022


Putin warned if any missile touches Russian ground, he will strike with hundreds in return stating, “There will be nothing left of the Enemy”. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister also stated that “The US hostile actions have brought relations between the USA and Russia to a point of no return”.


00:00 - Thank you for Helping Prophecy Club

04:11 - Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested

07:43 - NATO out of Weapons

09:30 - Russia reached Confrontation Stage

11:43 - Cashless Society

16:11 - Australian Senator - Digital ID’s Video

19:56 - 12 Predictions for 2023

21:37 - Pope Declares “Jesus is Satan”

23:08 - Putin: One Missile will trigger hundreds more


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20kl98-russia-threatens-first-strike-use-of-nuclear-weapons-12142022.html


current eventsnuclear weaponsrussiachristianprophecyaustraliapopenatoarrestedmissilesenatorcashless societypredictionsconfrontationprophecy club2023digital idsstan johnsonfirst strikesam bankman-friedout of weaponsjesus is satan

