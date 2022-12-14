Russia Threatens First Strike Use of Nuclear Weapons

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
December 14, 2022
Putin warned if any missile touches Russian ground, he will strike with hundreds in return stating, “There will be nothing left of the Enemy”. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister also stated that “The US hostile actions have brought relations between the USA and Russia to a point of no return”.
00:00 - Thank you for Helping Prophecy Club
04:11 - Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested
07:43 - NATO out of Weapons
09:30 - Russia reached Confrontation Stage
11:43 - Cashless Society
16:11 - Australian Senator - Digital ID’s Video
19:56 - 12 Predictions for 2023
21:37 - Pope Declares “Jesus is Satan”
23:08 - Putin: One Missile will trigger hundreds more
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.