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Vaxxed are the New Superspreaders
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142 views • July 30, 2021
Dr. Len had Covid 19 and is recovering nicely using an integrative approach that featured hydroxychloroquine, zinc, quercetin, vitamin D, IV vitamin C, natural anticoagulants, and hydration that was given in the hospital, where he co-directed his medical care. He is now home, naturally immune, and thriving. He and Francesco review what's new in Covid news...shocking information from the CDC and mainstream news!
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