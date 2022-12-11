Create New Account
Here We Go! Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins, & the WHO Just Simulated Another Pandemic
What is happening
Published a day ago
nonvaxer420 Published December 10, 2022

PLANDEMIC #2: Catastrophic Contagion, a high-level pandemic exercise in October 2022 - Johns Hopkins University - Centre For Health Security


https://twitter.com/freemoneyman420/status/1601644001853329410?t=YJJc5bO8ZPHTyoDdNtVK7g&s=19

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v200c1c-december-10-2022.html
Almost 3 years to the day, the same people behind Event 201 just completed a desktop simulation for a new Enterovirus originating near Brazil. The virus has a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affects children.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/exercises/2022-catastrophic-contagion/index.html


