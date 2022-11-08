Create New Account
Something Big this way Comes 11/08/2022
The Prophecy Club
Today is election day, and Biden himself said the Republicans will impeach him if they win. Martin Armstrong warns that there might not even be an election in 2024. Big changes are coming! Today we look at Prophecies as well as news headlines that describe these changes we can expect.

00:00 - There May Not be a 2024 Election

07:56 - Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes

10:26 - DJT is Back

12:00 - It will Start the Second Half of 2022

13:34 - Biden’s Fuel Crisis can Cripple America

20:03 - 5 Plans to Destroy America

24:33 - Biden: “Republicans will Impeach me”

27:26 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Keywords
electionbidenarrestsprophecy clubstan johnsonsomething big this way comes

