Something Big this way Comes 11/08/2022

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Today is election
day, and Biden himself said the Republicans will impeach him if they win. Martin
Armstrong warns that there might not even be an election in 2024. Big changes
are coming! Today we look at Prophecies as well as news headlines that describe
these changes we can expect.
00:00 - There May Not be a 2024 Election
07:56 - Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
10:26 - DJT is Back
12:00 - It will Start the Second Half of 2022
13:34 - Biden’s Fuel Crisis can Cripple America
20:03 - 5 Plans to Destroy America
24:33 - Biden: “Republicans will Impeach me”
27:26 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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