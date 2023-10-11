Create New Account
Scott Ritter: Israel Is Reaping The Whirlwind | MOATS with George Galloway
The Prisoner
390 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Israeli-Palestinian Situation:

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/ww3/the-israeli-palestinian-situation/

INTERVIEW: Israel is a fundamentally broken nation morally, says Scott Ritter. You can’t exist on the backs of people you’ve enslaved

Mirrored - George Galloway

Keywords
israelpalestinegazahamasgeorge gallowayscott ritter

