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PATRIOTIC WEEKLY REVIEW - WITH DR PATRICK SLATTERY
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31 views • May 05, 2021
Mark Collett

MarkCollett


Episode 104 of Patriotic Weekly Review with special guest Dr Patrick Slattery as well as regular contributor No White Guilt.

Patriotic Weekly Review is a news and entertainment talk show. Opinions, thoughts, and views of guests/hosts do not necessarily represent the opinions, thoughts, and views of all hosts, and their appearance on this channel does not constitute sympathy, agreement, or endorsement of said opinions, thoughts, and views.

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Dr Patrick Slattery
Website: http://nationalbugle.com/
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No White Guilt
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkY8CvV8WQFe87CZGmvuYHA
Website: http://nowhiteguilt.org/
Keywords
trumpelectionrussiaanti-whitejewsexecutive orderbidenterroristmark collettmarkcollett
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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