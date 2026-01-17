Covenantal Inheritance of the Father

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Doug, Haniel, Frank and myself discuss the glorious inheritance in the saints and entrance into it via covenant. We also touch on the extrabiblical experiences (like ascension, portals, tapping into different realms, leylines etc) which saints are being lured into by those bypassing covenant and the cross and instead accessing realms in the second heaven which masquerade as encounter with the throne room. remember satan knows what the throne room looks like and is happy to present another Jesus who doesn't require conforming to His death, but offers thrill after thrill and false demonic encounters instead.