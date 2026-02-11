Shutdown of airspace over El Paso was caused by a breakdown in communication between the Pentagon & the FAA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MS NOW reports that, according to a congressional official familiar with the situation, the shutdown of airspace over El Paso was caused by a breakdown in communication between the Pentagon and the FAA.
The official indicated that the two agencies were not clearly coordinating, and that the FAA suspended flights out of concern over Defense Department counter-drone operations in the area.