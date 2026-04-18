US Using Israel to Distract Away from World War 3: Blockade on Iran is an Act of War on China

- As predicted a month ago, the US Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed to the Middle East is now imposing a blockade on Iranian oil to China;

- Those fixated on "Israel" are distracting away from what is ultimately an act of war on China amid what is quickly shaping into World War 3;

- The notion that it is "inconceivable" the US would launch one war to set the stage for war with another nation ignores both US history and the history of empire in general;

References:

New Atlas - US Prepares for Next War of Aggression Against Iran to Further Encircle Russia & China (Feb. 21, 2026):

https://youtu.be/-5ysDu9LK3s?si=tCzPN7A24iDxPI1U

New Atlas - Day 17: Why is the US Deploying a Marine Expeditionary Unit Amid War on Iran? (Mar. 16, 2026):

https://youtu.be/eRaB3-ShxGk?si=LbyrchJZ4GylJe6B

BBC - How US Marines are being reshaped for China threat (2023):

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64294915

USNI News - Strait of Hormuz Traffic Down As U.S. Blockade Appears to Deter Some Ships (Apr. 14, 2026):

https://news.usni.org/2026/04/14/strait-of-hormuz-traffic-down-as-u-s-blockade-appears-to-deter-some-ships

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