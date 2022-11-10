Create New Account
Lithium batteries spontaneously combusting indoors
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 19 days ago

Home security camera footage of a charging electric moped with lithium batteries bursting into flames and setting the house on fire.  Incidents like this are happening all over the world.  We have found video footage of lithium devices igniting in enclosed elevators with the doors closed, locking people in with the flames - but that footage is TOO horrific to share.  Get informed.We have covered this topic in Our August 22, 2022 Blog.  You can find it at the bottom of the article at that link.  We are here to help "the SURVIVORS of the Global Apocalypse".

