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THE BIGGIST INTERNATIONAL CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION IN HISTORY TAKING PLACE RIGHT NOW!
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170 views • July 01, 2021
THE BIGGIST INTERNATIONAL CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION IN HISTORY TAKING PLACE NOW! AND NONE OF YOU GIVE A SHIT! YOUR COWARDICE, "CHRISTIAN" CHURCH & PATHETIC PASTOR WON'T EVEN TALK ABOUT IT! YOU & YOUR FAMILY IGNORE IT! THE COPS YOU WORSHIP, BORDER PATROL & CATHOLIC CHARITIES ARE ALL IN ON IT!
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