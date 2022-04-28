Holocaust Remembrance Day: When the world is blinded by evil, brave people will unite to stand firmly by their faith and fight for justice

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4/27/2022 Holocaust Remembrance Day: Fellow fighter Hua said that mankind should always remember the Holocaust and learn from this tragedy. We put aside hatred and care for each other. When the world is blinded by evil, brave people will unite to stand firmly by their faith and fight for justice