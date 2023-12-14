Create New Account
Boston Bombing, Fake Terror Confronts nonexistent Freedoms in the Police State
Crrow777 Radio
Published 20 hours ago

The Coming Police State

Now that so many of us have caught on to the faked terror and shooting events, isn’t it time we do something? The Boston Bombing was designed to erode freedom in our minds which will be followed with an actual police state that is already in place. Wake up or sleep in chains. All designed systems have an outcome and Boston is no different. It is up to each of to make a difference. After all freedom is ensured by – JUST US

