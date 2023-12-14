Boston Bombing, Fake Terror Confronts nonexistent Freedoms in the Police State

The Coming Police State
Now that so many of us have caught on to the faked terror and shooting events, isn’t it time we do something? The Boston Bombing was designed to erode freedom in our minds which will be followed with an actual police state that is already in place. Wake up or sleep in chains. All designed systems have an outcome and Boston is no different. It is up to each of to make a difference. After all freedom is ensured by – JUST US
