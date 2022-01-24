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RINO GOVERNOR ACTIVATED FEMA CAMPS IN LOCKSTEP WITH CDC & NWO
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73 views • January 24, 2022
Join me for this roundtable of truth. We aren’t out of the woods yet, not even close. In fact, it may be wise to prepare for the worst possible scenario. Especially when certain RINO Governors are just as bad as DemoRATS. An Army doctor and two attorneys join me to discuss the tyranny and the documents.
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