Suicided German Doctor - Vax Mandates Worldwide Dictatorship

"Meet Dr.Thomas Jendges, a German ear-nose-and-throat specialist. He recorded this video, and jumped out of a skyscraper the next day. Or...was he thrown? Taking the one-way express train to hell is a particularly bad means of protest, rooted in cowardice and the atheistic delusion of soul annihilation. A truly great and virtuous man would have fought. But then, perhaps he was killed for releasing this video. Alas. We’ll find out at the General Judgment."



Ann Barnhardt



German Dr. Thomas Jendges with a last message before committing suicide.

Posted on Nov, 21 2021, 05:51 AM



In this shocking video, Dr. Thomas Jendges gives a final warning before possibly committing suicide? He was the Chief of a clinic in Cheminitz in Germany has committed suicide having said he could no longer live with lies to citizens and patients and calling the ‘vaccines’ genocide. Chemnitz mourns the loss of Dr. Thomas Jendges (55). Whatever the truth of the death, his brave, truthful, honest and honorable video message STANDS !!! The head of the Chemnitz hospital ‘fell’ from the hospital building on Flemmingstrass on Tuesday morning. He died on the spot from his serious injuries. (make it look like suicide?)



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