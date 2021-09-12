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What Does The Landing On The Moon Prove?
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146 views • September 12, 2021
The Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969, was one of the most astonishing achievements in human history.
That day, an estimated 530 million TV viewers watched U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin take their first steps on the moon (the other day 5 times more TV viewers watched three towers collapsing after being hit by two planes but it's a completely different story) .
Afterward, Neil received musical transmission with congratulations from his stepbrother Luis and Aldrin went on the dark side to get some buzz.
Meanwhile, the third crew member Michael Collins flew safely back to Earth and landed in the pub near Clonakilty (Ireland) proving time travel was possible and the moon landing true.
So, which part you don't understand, moron?
That day, an estimated 530 million TV viewers watched U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin take their first steps on the moon (the other day 5 times more TV viewers watched three towers collapsing after being hit by two planes but it's a completely different story) .
Afterward, Neil received musical transmission with congratulations from his stepbrother Luis and Aldrin went on the dark side to get some buzz.
Meanwhile, the third crew member Michael Collins flew safely back to Earth and landed in the pub near Clonakilty (Ireland) proving time travel was possible and the moon landing true.
So, which part you don't understand, moron?
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