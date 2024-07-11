Daniel Vitalis from Surthrival interviewed on Decentralize TV about food redundancy and resiliency through wild foods foraging





To learn more, visit: https://www.wild-fed.com/





- Decentralizing food supply with wild food expert Daniel Vitalis. (0:24)

- The nutritional differences between domesticated and wild plants. (3:54)

- Wild foods and their importance for survival. (8:01)

- Natural protein powders, including black walnut and elk antler. (23:50)

- Climate change, habitat loss, and consumerism. (26:26)

- Eating insects as a sustainable food source. (34:28)

- Decentralization, self-reliance, and food scarcity. (39:40)

- Plant identification apps and their accuracy. (52:11)

- Hunting and preparing squirrels for food. (57:33)

- Wild foods, AI, and survival strategies. (1:04:10)

- Local food production and self-sufficiency. (1:11:02)

- Food self-sufficiency, air rifles, and zombie survival. (1:18:46)

- Unincorporated nonprofit associations and their benefits. (1:24:19)

- Privacy-focused tech and sponsorships. (1:29:47)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





