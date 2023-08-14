Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Illegal, CIA Sponsored - Maidan Coup in 2014 Ukraine - Spiraled into a Brutal Civil War with Western Ukrainian 'Nazis' - Unleashing a Brutal Assault Against Ethnic Russians in the East
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
944 Subscribers
64 views
Published 14 hours ago

The illegal, #CIA sponsored #Maidan Coup in 2014 #Ukraine spiralled into a brutal Civil War with Western Ukrianian Nazis unleashing a brutal assault against ethnic Russians in the East.

The architects, perpetuators, and fathers of this catastrophe are the #US and #NATO

Fact


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket