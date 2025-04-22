The Mystery of the Gospel Romans 11 25 36 Morning Manna - Apr 21 2025

Rick and Doc wrapped up Romans chapter 11, focusing on verses 25–36, discussing Paul’s revelation of the mystery of Israel’s partial hardening and the inclusion of the Gentiles in God’s redemptive plan. They emphasized that this hardening is temporary and part of God's sovereign design, highlighting that all—Jew and Gentile—have been concluded in unbelief so that God may show mercy to all. The “fullness of the Gentiles” was explored as a divinely timed conclusion to the church age, not based on arbitrary numbers but God’s foreknowledge. They rebuked the dispensational view that separates salvation paths for Jews and Gentiles, affirming there is only one Messiah and one Church.

The chapter closed with Paul’s doxology, glorifying God's unsearchable wisdom and sovereignty. Rick and Doc reminded listeners that God's gifts and calling are without repentance, urging believers to live with tender hearts and fully trust the Lord’s plan.

Topics Covered

The mystery of Israel’s partial blindness and future restoration

The fullness of the Gentiles and the sovereign cutoff of the church age

Refutation of dispensationalist views on Jewish salvation

The irrevocable gifts and callings of God

The unsearchable wisdom of God in salvation history

Encouragement for humility and faith in God's redemptive plan

Scripture References

Romans 11:25 – “blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in” Romans 11:26 – “There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob” Romans 11:27 – “this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins” Romans 11:28 – “as concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes” Romans 11:29 – “the gifts and calling of God are without repentance” Romans 11:30 – “ye have now obtained mercy through their unbelief” Romans 11:31 – “they also may obtain mercy” Romans 11:32 – “God hath concluded them all in unbelief, that he might have mercy upon all” Romans 11:33 – “O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God!” Romans 11:34 – “who hath known the mind of the Lord? or who hath been his counsellor?” Romans 11:35 – “who hath first given to him, and it shall be recompensed unto him again?” Romans 11:36 – “For of him, and through him, and to him, are all things”



















