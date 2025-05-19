BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Warbringer - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2042
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
9 views • 9 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the thrash metal band, Warbringer, while on "The Vortex of Violence Tour" with Allegaeon, Skeletal Remains, and Summoning The Lich. Warbringer is currently supporting their newest album, Wrath And Ruin.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 2, 2025

Location - Reggies in Chicago, IL


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:28 Driver's Area

03:01 Middle of the Van

05:30 Bunks

06:41 Trailer


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:28Driver's Area

03:01Middle of the Van

05:30Bunks

06:41Trailer

