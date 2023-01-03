Create New Account
SPEAKER'S RACE IS ON, TX REPUBS PUSH GENITAL MUTILATION AGENDA
Published Yesterday |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


January 2, 2023


Paul Harrell and Noel Fritsch discuss Kevin McCarthy’s failing bid for the House Speakership. Jeff Younger details how the Texas Supreme Court dismissed his petition to prohibit his ex-wife from moving with their two children to California, where a law became effective on Sunday that “provides refuge for trans kids and their families” from other states’ restrictions on child gender modification.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23lbkw-speakers-race-is-on-tx-repubs-push-genital-mutilation-agenda.html


Keywords
current eventschildrenpoliticstexasrepublicanskevin mccarthytransgenderspeaker of the housetrans kidsgenital mutilationpaul harrellteddy danielstexas supreme courtin the trenchesnoel fritschhouse speakershipjeff younger

