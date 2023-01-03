SPEAKER'S RACE IS ON, TX REPUBS PUSH GENITAL MUTILATION AGENDA

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





January 2, 2023





Paul Harrell and Noel Fritsch discuss Kevin McCarthy’s failing bid for the House Speakership. Jeff Younger details how the Texas Supreme Court dismissed his petition to prohibit his ex-wife from moving with their two children to California, where a law became effective on Sunday that “provides refuge for trans kids and their families” from other states’ restrictions on child gender modification.





