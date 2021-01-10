© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'A TACTICAL DECEPTION AND THE STING- THE PRES HAS THE DATA, THAT-S WHY THEY'RE FRANTIC! GT-M
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
2294 views • January 10, 2021
A well done video that talks about, among other things, the current situation from Ret. Lt. Gen. Macinerny insiders view.
Fascinating, especially about Peloci's computers and who now has them.
Fascinating, especially about Peloci's computers and who now has them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.