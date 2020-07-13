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Martial Law Exercise -Officers Don't Allow Man To Leave The Building For Fresh Air from Melbourne Australia Apartment Building!!!
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100 views • July 13, 2020
This is in Melbourne Australia Now. With out any warning 3000 people are forced to stay in their apartment buildings like a prison(Quarantined due to "cluster outbreak of CV19"). Not allowed to go get fresh air! They say this is about protecting your human rights, but why would you allow people to go walk there dogs outside but not let people go for walk ?
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