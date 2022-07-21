WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Thursday 7/21/22 • CLAY CLARK - REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

JOE BIDEN HAS CANCER & COVID – ASSURES AMERICA HE’S DOING GREAT WHILE HARD AT WORKAre the global elite planning on getting rid of Biden?

Owen Shroyer observes the collapse of both America and Joe Biden

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