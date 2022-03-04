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Putin Hysteria Ended Covid
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70 views • March 04, 2022
"Anya Parampil reports from the USA about the growing opposition to the war"
""If they’re not watching on their TV screens people in the US can see the effect the war is having on petrol prices as they fill their cars."
""If they’re not watching on their TV screens people in the US can see the effect the war is having on petrol prices as they fill their cars."
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