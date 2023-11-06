Deceived into supporting the Masonic-state of Israel...

Christians have been deceived into blindly supporting the Masonic-state of Israel. It`s very sad to see them being led to destruction. David Sorensen joins Maria Zeee to expose connections between the UN, Rothschilds, and State of Israel in an interview that must be seen by every person, especially Christians. David explains the history behind how a gravely dangerous belief came to churches that is contrary to the true teaching of the Covenant God made with man.Sadly, Jesus Christ has been replaced with the worship of Israel. Anybody in Christ, is the `Apple of God`s Eye.

View 'The Mystery of Israel' documentary here: https://stopworldcontrol.com/israel/

