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France's Long Term Vaccine Policy Chief: Covid Policy is Completely "Stupid" and "Unethical | UK Column
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31 views • August 17, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
By: UK Column
Original video and transcript:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/frances-long-time-vaccine-policy-chief-covid-policy-is-completely-stupid-and-unethical
UK Column was recently able to interview top French vaccine expert Professor Christian Perronne on the subject of Covid-19 vaccines.
Professor Perronne is Head of the Medical Department at Raymond Poincaré Hospital in Garches, the teaching hospital for the University of Versailles-St Quentin near Paris. He was the University's Head of Department for Infectious and Tropical Diseases from 1994 onwards, but was fired from that position a few months ago. He is a Fellow of France's biomedical research centre of world standing, the Institut Pasteur, from which he graduated in bacteriology and virology and where he served as Deputy Director of the National Reference Centre for Tuberculosis and Mycobacteria until 1998.
He has chaired many top-level health committees, including the French Specialist Committee for Communicable Diseases, and the High Council on Public Health (French acronym: HCSP), which advises the government on public health policy and vaccination policy. He is not anti-vaccine and indeed wrote France's vaccination policy for many years, as well as presiding over the National Consultation Group on Vaccination, also known as the Technical Committee on Vaccination (CTV).
Professor Perronne was also the Vice-President of the European Advisory Group to the World Health Organisation. At national level in France, he has chaired the Infectious and Tropical Diseases Teaching College (CMIT), the Infectious Diseases Federation (FFI, which he co-founded), the High Council for Public Hygiene (CSHP), and the National Medical and Healthcare products Safety Agency (ANSM, previously AFSSAPS), which evaluates the health risks of medicines and is France's sole regulator of biomedical research. Until 2013, he sat on the Scientific Council of the French Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Research Institute (IMMI/INSERM).
Despite Professor Perronne's extensive knowledge and experience of communicable diseases, vaccines and vaccine policy at national and governmental level in France, he was quickly censored for speaking out on the subject of Covid-19 vaccines, their claimed efficacy and their identifiable risks. In short, he was professionally sidelined, his reputation was attacked and his professional opinions were censored.
We are therefore delighted to be able to offer this very brave and highly knowledgeable man the opportunity to express his professional opinions and concerns to our audience both in the UK and worldwide, by means of this crucial video interview.
Professor Perronne was joined by Dr Anne-Marie Yim, who kindly facilitated this interview. Anne-Marie is herself highly qualified to speak on vaccines and their effects in the body, having worked as a protein and immune response research expert within the wider pharmaceutical and vaccine industry.
Both our guests speak excellent English, but to assist viewers and listeners who may miss some points due to the inevitable variability of overseas video and audio connections, Alex Thomson from UK Column has kindly provided a transcript of the interview below.
We encourage our audience to share the video interview, this covering article and the transcript as widely as possible, so that as many people as possible can understand the critical concerns around Covid-19 vaccines. By facilitating understanding of these concerns, we hope to help more people make a fully informed choice in their decision to accept or reject a Covid-19 vaccine.
It would be very much appreciated if native speakers of French with sufficiently good English could help by producing a French translation of our discussion, which they would be very welcome to upload to their own websites and/or send to us in either textual, subtitled-video or dubbed-video format. We would like to see the benefits of this interview available to a wide Francophone audience.
It may be helpful to those watching and listening to the video interview to do so with a printed copy of the transcript below, as this will help clarify the audio, conversation and some content.
If our viewers and listeners find the video informative and helpful, we encourage them to freely share this material with a link back to the UK Column home page. Thank you.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
By: UK Column
Original video and transcript:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/frances-long-time-vaccine-policy-chief-covid-policy-is-completely-stupid-and-unethical
UK Column was recently able to interview top French vaccine expert Professor Christian Perronne on the subject of Covid-19 vaccines.
Professor Perronne is Head of the Medical Department at Raymond Poincaré Hospital in Garches, the teaching hospital for the University of Versailles-St Quentin near Paris. He was the University's Head of Department for Infectious and Tropical Diseases from 1994 onwards, but was fired from that position a few months ago. He is a Fellow of France's biomedical research centre of world standing, the Institut Pasteur, from which he graduated in bacteriology and virology and where he served as Deputy Director of the National Reference Centre for Tuberculosis and Mycobacteria until 1998.
He has chaired many top-level health committees, including the French Specialist Committee for Communicable Diseases, and the High Council on Public Health (French acronym: HCSP), which advises the government on public health policy and vaccination policy. He is not anti-vaccine and indeed wrote France's vaccination policy for many years, as well as presiding over the National Consultation Group on Vaccination, also known as the Technical Committee on Vaccination (CTV).
Professor Perronne was also the Vice-President of the European Advisory Group to the World Health Organisation. At national level in France, he has chaired the Infectious and Tropical Diseases Teaching College (CMIT), the Infectious Diseases Federation (FFI, which he co-founded), the High Council for Public Hygiene (CSHP), and the National Medical and Healthcare products Safety Agency (ANSM, previously AFSSAPS), which evaluates the health risks of medicines and is France's sole regulator of biomedical research. Until 2013, he sat on the Scientific Council of the French Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Research Institute (IMMI/INSERM).
Despite Professor Perronne's extensive knowledge and experience of communicable diseases, vaccines and vaccine policy at national and governmental level in France, he was quickly censored for speaking out on the subject of Covid-19 vaccines, their claimed efficacy and their identifiable risks. In short, he was professionally sidelined, his reputation was attacked and his professional opinions were censored.
We are therefore delighted to be able to offer this very brave and highly knowledgeable man the opportunity to express his professional opinions and concerns to our audience both in the UK and worldwide, by means of this crucial video interview.
Professor Perronne was joined by Dr Anne-Marie Yim, who kindly facilitated this interview. Anne-Marie is herself highly qualified to speak on vaccines and their effects in the body, having worked as a protein and immune response research expert within the wider pharmaceutical and vaccine industry.
Both our guests speak excellent English, but to assist viewers and listeners who may miss some points due to the inevitable variability of overseas video and audio connections, Alex Thomson from UK Column has kindly provided a transcript of the interview below.
We encourage our audience to share the video interview, this covering article and the transcript as widely as possible, so that as many people as possible can understand the critical concerns around Covid-19 vaccines. By facilitating understanding of these concerns, we hope to help more people make a fully informed choice in their decision to accept or reject a Covid-19 vaccine.
It would be very much appreciated if native speakers of French with sufficiently good English could help by producing a French translation of our discussion, which they would be very welcome to upload to their own websites and/or send to us in either textual, subtitled-video or dubbed-video format. We would like to see the benefits of this interview available to a wide Francophone audience.
It may be helpful to those watching and listening to the video interview to do so with a printed copy of the transcript below, as this will help clarify the audio, conversation and some content.
If our viewers and listeners find the video informative and helpful, we encourage them to freely share this material with a link back to the UK Column home page. Thank you.
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