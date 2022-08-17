WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 13APR22 - Plane Landing Goes Wrong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/Z_lThA1FANI
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #169
Links to sources:
Plane Landing Goes Wrong - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Dirt Road Takeoff - https://fb.watch/bT50QYkiim/
Belgian Air Force - https://fb.watch/bT5BS5XO_G/
Car - https://fb.watch/c0e1FSlsoh/
Picking Up Water - https://fb.watch/c0ewaC0NBh/
Planes Meeting Mid-Air - https://fb.watch/b_Q5rfgbRJ/
Touch-and-go - https://fb.watch/b_QcOPUVLo/
Truck Fire - https://fb.watch/b_QnlswvlF/
Smoke - https://fb.watch/b_QzY67pGb/
Plane Hits Light Pole - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_wFzrA...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet