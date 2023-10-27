HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION IS DEMONIC WORSHIP. Leviticus 26:1,30-32, 20231026

While Halloween can be traced back to the ancient pagan festival, the celebrations are satanic. Why? Consider the fact that before the October 31st celebration, people adorn their homes and front yards with satanic and ghost-like figures. In addition, this is the season that stores sell decorated candies, chocolate, cookies, etc, and children sometimes with their parents go door to door soliciting for candy gifts.

History informs us that origin of Halloween is associated with the Celtic festival and the Roman Catholic’s All Saints Day celebration. There is, however, nowhere in Holy Scriptures where we are commanded to be participant in this demonic worship of Satan.

Consider the fact that all the decorations for Halloween are soliciting children to participate.

Leviticus 26:1,30-32

Ye shall make you no idols nor graven image, neither rear you up a standing image, neither shall ye set up any image of stone in your land, to bow down unto it: for I am the Lord your God.

30 And I will destroy your high places, and cut down your images, and cast your carcases upon the carcases of your idols, and my soul shall abhor you.

31 And I will make your cities waste, and bring your sanctuaries unto desolation, and I will not smell the savour of your sweet odours.

32 And I will bring the land into desolation: and your enemies which dwell therein shall be astonished at it. Amen!

