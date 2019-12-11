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Climate Hustle's Popular Following Grows (MIRRORED)
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153 views • December 11, 2019
Climate Hustle's Popular Following Grows (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/EPPRWcZUOrs
"Climate Hustle" is a climate expose that challenges the alleged 'consensus' and shows the public how the urgent cries of climate catastrophists parallel some of the moves of the street hustle confidence game "Three Card Monte." Millions of Americans packed theatres upon the release of "Climate Hustle" in the US. When The Rebel Media brought "Climate Hustle" to Calgary and Edmonton in the fall of 2016, hundreds of people lined up to see it. There are legitimate concerns about the impact of humans on the earth in terms of pollution, resource use, and energy demand - but the alarmism and strident cries for urgent (very expensive) action on climate change don't square with the climate evidence or common sense. Friends of Science talked with Executive Producer, Craig Rucker, of CFACT.
Mirrored from YouTube Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/EPPRWcZUOrs
"Climate Hustle" is a climate expose that challenges the alleged 'consensus' and shows the public how the urgent cries of climate catastrophists parallel some of the moves of the street hustle confidence game "Three Card Monte." Millions of Americans packed theatres upon the release of "Climate Hustle" in the US. When The Rebel Media brought "Climate Hustle" to Calgary and Edmonton in the fall of 2016, hundreds of people lined up to see it. There are legitimate concerns about the impact of humans on the earth in terms of pollution, resource use, and energy demand - but the alarmism and strident cries for urgent (very expensive) action on climate change don't square with the climate evidence or common sense. Friends of Science talked with Executive Producer, Craig Rucker, of CFACT.
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