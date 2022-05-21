The Alternative to W.H.O. Global Health (and Freedom) Governance -- BETTER WAY CONFERENCE

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https://betterwayconference.org A Better Way for a Better World We are truly at a turning point in the modern history of our world. As truth seekers and pioneers, we have an opportunity to shape a new shared vision for integrative and empowered health. We will support and bring others with us to sow the seeds that future generations may harvest. Join us as we learn from each other, empower one another, and put our heads together as we co-create our path forward.