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Twitter Thoughts: Ivanka Trump Gets Paid Family Leave!
Stefan Molyneux
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15 views • December 20, 2020
Ivanka Trump on CBS: "What has become incredible is that people aren't debating anymore whether or not paid family leave is good policy. They're debating what's the best policy."

Cmon Stefan.. you are not a stupid person. Some woman like gifts.. it is a love language. If your not into that then perhaps find a woman who likes one of the other 4. PS. SOME MEN LIKE GIFTS AS A LOVE LANGUAGE.
You are becoming insufferable as your hatred for females shows.

The selfishness and narcissism of many modern Western women truly staggers the imagination.
To create and maintain our civilization, men were forced to fight and die in countless wars.
Women: “What, you want us to have and cuddle BABIES!?!? YOU MONSTER!!!”
What was it all for?

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