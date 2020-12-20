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Twitter Thoughts: Ivanka Trump Gets Paid Family Leave!
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15 views • December 20, 2020
Ivanka Trump on CBS: "What has become incredible is that people aren't debating anymore whether or not paid family leave is good policy. They're debating what's the best policy."
Cmon Stefan.. you are not a stupid person. Some woman like gifts.. it is a love language. If your not into that then perhaps find a woman who likes one of the other 4. PS. SOME MEN LIKE GIFTS AS A LOVE LANGUAGE.
You are becoming insufferable as your hatred for females shows.
The selfishness and narcissism of many modern Western women truly staggers the imagination.
To create and maintain our civilization, men were forced to fight and die in countless wars.
Women: “What, you want us to have and cuddle BABIES!?!? YOU MONSTER!!!”
What was it all for?
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Cmon Stefan.. you are not a stupid person. Some woman like gifts.. it is a love language. If your not into that then perhaps find a woman who likes one of the other 4. PS. SOME MEN LIKE GIFTS AS A LOVE LANGUAGE.
You are becoming insufferable as your hatred for females shows.
The selfishness and narcissism of many modern Western women truly staggers the imagination.
To create and maintain our civilization, men were forced to fight and die in countless wars.
Women: “What, you want us to have and cuddle BABIES!?!? YOU MONSTER!!!”
What was it all for?
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
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