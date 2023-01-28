https://gettr.com/post/p26ilz396e8
01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 65: An old Jewish man said America helped empower the evil CCP’s rising and it has to stop. He was a victim of the CCP’s enslaved labor and American people should not buy the cheap products made by Chinese enslaved labor.
01/23/2023 对邪恶说不 第65天：一位犹太老人称美国帮助了邪恶的中共的崛起，这需要停止。他自己是中共奴工政策的受害者，美国人不应该再购买中国奴工生产的廉价商品。
