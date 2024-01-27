Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEF Declares War on Coffee: ‘No More Than 2 or 3 Cups Each Per Year’
channel image
The Prisoner
8952 Subscribers
Shop now
696 views
Published 17 hours ago

WEF Declares War on Coffee: ‘No More Than 2 or 3 Cups Each Per Year’

Swiss banker and World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Hubert Keller: "The coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coffee... Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere."

CO2 which is great for plants, people must be extremely brainwashed to still believe this crap.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
coffeewefhubert keller

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket