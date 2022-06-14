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This is a response to a video I saw of a brother sharing in regards to spiritually filled Christians falling away. This is how I am seeing it based on how I am led by the Spirit of God.
His video unbeknownst to him will cause much disillusionment amongst Christians due to the people he used to demonstrate his point in the Bible. And this is actually what the devil wants in this time.