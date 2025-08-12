BrightLearn - The Practical Encyclopedia of Natural Healing by Mark Bricklin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode hosted by BrightLearn explores natural healing methods from Mark Bricklin’s book "The Practical Encyclopedia of Natural Healing," covering topics like vitamin A and zinc for acne, shiatsu and acupuncture for pain relief, dietary adjustments for chronic conditions, and lifestyle changes for overall well-being.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.